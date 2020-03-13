California has thousands of coronavirus tests, but it can't use them all. Here's why

Butte County asked to have one of its samples run at Shasta County's public health lab, which has one test kit. Shasta's public health lab has also been running tests for other Northern California agencies, said Shasta County spokesman Tim Mapes.

The lab in Shasta County has tested on average five patients a day with its kit, Mapes said, adding that the lab would be strained if it has to start testing people more quickly.

"There's no way to know how many (tests) we're going to have to run, so we've been running serious cases first," he said.

Other public health labs also fear what may happen if they run out of additional supplies for testing, given the high demand and limited supply of testing materials. Monterey County's public health lab began testing last week, but may have to stop if it runs out of necessary reagent chemicals and equipment like collection swabs, said Rawni Lunsford, a senior microbiologist at the lab.

As public labs have become overburdened, hospitals and private labs have been stepping up. Four California hospitals are testing for the virus, and 3 others are working to begin testing next week, including UC Davis.