California has too many COVID-19 cases to trace each new infection, Newsom administration says

California has too many COVID-19 cases to realistically investigate and trace each new infection, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday.

"At the level of transmission we're seeing across the state, even a very very robust contact tracing team in every single county will have a hard time reaching out to every case," Ghaly said. "No one has anticipated building a program to contact trace the level of cases we're seeing here."

The state has trained about 3,600 state workers to help counties with their contact tracing programs, which aim to reach every infected person and their contacts and convince them to quarantine. But the California Department of Public Health said nearly two thirds of those state workers had not yet been assigned to do that work as of last week.

On Tuesday, Ghaly cited bureaucratic hurdles at the county level, including issues related to onboarding the state-trained tracers.

"Despite us having deploy-able staff at the state level, it takes time for a county to be able to assimilate them into their program," Ghaly said.