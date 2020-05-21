California hospitals saw sharp drop in heart attacks during COVID-19 shutdown

Mixed trends in Sacramento County

Some local emergency medical service providers said the trend is consistent with what they've seen locally but not everyone agreed. Emergency transport volume for some was higher during the pandemic than in previous years.

Sacramento County, for example, experienced a modest decline in heart attack transports in February -- about 23 fewer than in 2019 -- but the volume outpaced the previous years in March and April, according to data provided to The Bee.

There was no significant decrease in trauma cases either and only a moderate decline in the number of strokes in April. Since January, however, there were about 10 percent more stroke transports this year compared to 2019.

"These numbers are based on our EMS transports and not what the hospitals are seeing," said David Mangino, administrator for Sacramento County's Emergency Medical Services Agency "Those are the three data elements that we watched because they are our critical patients."

Kristin Weivoda, administrator for Yolo County's Emergency Medical Services Agency, said they have also seen a decrease in demand for emergency transports, mirroring the trend found in the Kaiser Permanente study. She said local hospitals are seeing it, too.