California is building its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. When could you get your shots?

Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a disappointing message last week for anyone hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020: the majority of Californians will likely have to wait to get vaccinated until the second half of 2021.

Though President Donald Trump has promised a vaccine in the coming weeks, the California Department of Public Health's draft COVID-19 vaccination planning report pushes the general public into the last stages of its blueprint.

"Don't anticipate or expect that you can go down to a local pharmacy anytime this year and get a vaccination," Newsom said during an Oct. 19 press conference.

Though Moderna and Pfizer are optimistic they can produce a vaccine the end of the year, rolling out a vaccine to every corner of California will be a long, logistically challenging process.

To start, both vaccine candidates require cold storage, which demands dry ice and could make transportation to rural areas challenging. Health care professionals administering the vaccine will also need a list of personal protective equipment like needles, syringes, alcohol, pads, bandages and masks to safeguard themselves against infection. It's also likely that the eventual vaccine will require two doses.