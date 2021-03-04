California is dramatically changing who gets the COVID-19 vaccine. What you need to know

California is making big changes to the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines.

Under a new plan that will be outlined in detail Thursday, state officials plan to reserve 40% of vaccines to underserved communities.

This marks a major shift in how the vaccines are distributed and comes amid growing evidence that white and Asian communities are getting more doses than Black and Latino communities.

The changes are designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 by targeting areas that have been hard hit by the coronavirus. While it presents another shift in an already rocky rollout, officials said it could lead to a quicker reopening of the economy.

Here is what we know:

How does the change work?In Southern California, targeted communities would include South Los Angeles, East L.A., Koreatown, Chinatown, Compton, southeast L.A. County, the eastern San Fernando Valley, Santa Ana and a number of heavily Latino communities along the 10 Freeway corridor between Pomona and San Bernardino.

These communities tend to be home to the essential workers who are most at risk of getting COVID.