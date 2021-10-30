California is still reimbursing pandemic rental debt as eviction protections fade

California tenants facing eviction for not paying rent during the pandemic can still receive payments for accrued back rent from a rental relief program established by the state government in June.

Tenants are eligible for aid from the state’s $5.2 billion Housing is Key program if they’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic and earn below 80% of the area median income. And applying to the Housing is Key program, if the application is approved or pending, can be used to as a defense in court to protect from evictions.

That’s because landlords are only allowed to move forward with eviction cases if the tenant doesn’t qualify for aid or complete an application for aid within 15 business days after receiving an eviction notice.

The program was created alongside an extension to the state’s moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. But those protections expired as October began, after being extended three times throughout the pandemic.

Renters financially impacted by the pandemic who don’t fall into the 80% AMI or lower income bracket are still protected from eviction for not paying rent throughout most of the pandemic long as they paid at least 25% of what they owe, going back to Sept. 1 last year, by Sept. 30. But landlords will be able to take those tenants to small claims court starting Nov. 1 to get the money they’re owed.

Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, said a local assistance program to help residents through the lengthy state applications for rental relief — operated by FHNV, On the Move and Upvalley Family Centers — is still ongoing.

“I think the main messaging from the service provider partners is just continuing to encourage folks to apply,” Zatarain said. “We want to maximize the amount of people protected in some type of way through the application process, and hopefully they’re successfully funded at the end of it.”

According to a state dashboard last updated on Tuesday, 457,967 applications have been received from across California, requesting about $4.86 billion in relief. The state has so far paid out about $994 million to 83,898 households, averaging $11,851 in assistance per household.

Households from Napa County have submitted 1,074 applications, according to the dashboard, and 297 households have been served so far. About 60% of the households that applied are located in the city of Napa, around 22% are located in American Canyon and roughly 12% are in unincorporated areas of the county.

Calistoga and St. Helena combined account for about 5% of applications, with Calistoga landing at roughly 3% and St. Helena at 1.6%. The final 1% of Napa’s relief applications came from Yountville, according to the dashboard.

Zatarain said about 1,600 households in Napa County have been identified as being at risk of eviction because of the pandemic. He said he thinks it’s the job of the assistance program to identify and reach out to as many difficult-to-reach households as possible so they know they can apply for assistance and either delay or halt eviction. He also said some people may not have applied for aid yet because of language or technology access issues.

Zatarain said some households may be ineligible for the relief program because they’ve taken on nontraditional debt.

“The longer we have in terms of the program, the more opportunity there is to provide protection and rent relief for additional tenants,” Zatarain said. “And there are a large number of tenants that don’t want to apply based on mistrust of the program and government agencies or what have you. We need time as service providers to reach them and hopefully change their minds.”

Part of the reason for establishing the assistance program in the first place, Zatarain said, is because few households had been applying for rental relief early on partially because language and technology gaps were likely getting in the way. The number of applications has increased substantially over the past few months, though payouts are still lagging.

“We hope that anyone who’s still considering applying at the very least contact the assistance organizations,” Zatarain said. “We hope to continue to assist as many residents as possible at least through the end of December.”

