California just asked millions of seniors to isolate themselves. How that would work

Pacyna said the facilities don't want to have what happened at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash. -- the epicenter of the outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. As of Sunday, at least one in four of the patients inside had succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Denise Plank's 84-year-old father, Edward, is at a Fresno assisted living facility where he is being treated for a type of cancer. She said she was frustrated that she is no longer allowed to see him, since she is isolating herself and taking steps to prevent getting infected.

She worries that without her visits, the boredom and isolation may make things worse for his already precarious health, she said.

"What's going to kill him?" Plank said. "Is it going to be the coronavirus or is it going to be cancer? ... Or is it just going to be depression and loneliness?"

Others said they fully support the decision, but like Plank, they also worry about the isolation of their loved ones.

Marilee Flannery, whose 67-year-old husband, Steve, is at a Citrus Heights care facility for treatment of Alzheimer's, said she doesn't want the virus to enter the facility, but she's "also really wishing I could see him or tele-see him or talk on the phone to him."