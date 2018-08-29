State lawmakers Tuesday night quickly finalized a proposed wildfire response bill that would allow PG&E to lean on ratepayers as it seeks to cover staggering costs from the 2017 wildfires.
But to do so, the utility would have to open its books to the California Public Utilities Commission for a stress test to "determine whether those costs and expenses are just and reasonable," according to a 62-page bill by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
The bill, SB 901, was approved on a 7-1 vote with one member abstaining and one absent and faces a Friday night deadline to be approved by both houses of the Legislature.
If it becomes law, the commission would be authorized to assess PG&E's finances to calculate the "maximum amount the corporation can pay without harming ratepayers or materially impacting its ability to provide adequate and safe service."
For any fire costs deemed reasonable by the commission, PG&E or any other utility may apply for state-sponsored funding, including recovery bonds that would be repaid by ratepayers.
The average residential customer would pay about $5 a year for every billion dollars in financing over the life of the bond, PG&E said.
PG&E has said it expects to pay $2.5 billion in damages and possibly much more. Total damage estimates could hit $10 billion.
The vote capped a 45-minute public hearing, the seventh and final meeting for the 10-member bipartisan legislative committee formed in July to craft legislation dealing with a host of issues regarding the wildland blazes ravaging California.
The committee of six Democrats and four Republicans strove to balance the high-profile issues of protecting utility ratepayers and assuring that PG&E does not go broke.
Representatives of utilities and major power users said the proposed bill failed to protect ratepayers and stabilize their industry.
A San Diego Gas & Electric official said the bill left "great uncertainties about how the financial market will view this," and a Southern California Edison representative said the cost-recovery plan lacked clarity.
A spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association said the bill "is just protecting one bad actor, let's be honest."
A Sierra Club spokesman said the environmental group opposed the bill because its provisions dealing with forest management allow too many exemptions from California's premier environmental law.
The Nature Conservancy favors the bill for providing "ecologically sound restoration of our forests," a spokesman said.
Dodd said the bill represented "the best that we could do" and added that it "may be encouraging that both the ratepayers and utilities have a problem with it."
Lynsey Paulo, a PG&E spokeswoman, said the utility appreciated the committee's work, calling it "critical to our customers, the state and PG&E."
"We are reviewing the proposed language to fully understand its implications, including potential impacts on wildfire victims and mitigation of future wildfire risks," she said in an email.
Patrick McCallum, leader of a coalition of displaced residents and trial attorneys called Up from the Ashes, said the measure struck a balance between protecting ratepayers and assuring utilities remain solvent.
"California victims will be better, California will be safer and stronger," he said.
McCallum, a Sacramento lobbyist, lost his Fountaingrove home to the October firestorm.