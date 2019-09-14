The California State Legislature passed Friday Napa area Sen. Bill Dodd's Napa Pipe bill to build 945 housing units.
The Napa Pipe mixed-use development plan spans 154 acres and will build the housing units over several phases, according to a press release from the senator's office. The plan also includes a retail development.
Senate Bill 235 authorized the City of Napa and Napa County to enter into an agreement to split credit for the homes in required annual reports to the state Department of Housing and Community Development. The bill next heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“Napa is now a step closer to getting this long-sought project, which will help bring affordable and market-rate housing for our workforce and reduce commute traffic,” Sen. Dodd said in the press release. “The bill lets the county and city work together to address our housing shortage.”