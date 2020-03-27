California limits access to parks from Folsom Lake to Malibu. Here's a list of restricted parks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's shelter-at-home order doesn't restrict state residents from enjoying the outdoors.
However, you likely won't be enjoying the outdoors at many state parks and beaches that have closed their parking lots due to an excess amount of visitors during the COVID-19 emergency.
"This past weekend, many state parks and beaches received record visitation which made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social (physical) distancing practices," according to a statement from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Newsom initially limited the parking closures to well-trafficked destinations along the Pacific Coast.
On Thursday, the state announced a new round of closings that will deter access parks ranging from Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, to Calaveras Big Trees in the Sierra foothills, Morro Bay State Park in San Luis Obispo County and Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County.
The elephant seals at Año Nuevo State Park will get a break from tourists, too. That beach's parking lot is closed.
The parks department said that further closures may prove necessary in the future.
"State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing at all state park units and if the safety measures implemented thus far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close parks including trails, bathrooms, and other amenities," the department said.
As of Thursday evening, here's what's closed:
Calaveras County
-- Calaveras Big Trees State Park
Contra Costa County
-- Mount Diablo State Park
El Dorado County
-- Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
-- Emerald Bay State Park
-- Folsom Lake State Recreational Area
-- Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park
Los Angeles County
-- Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook
-- El Matador State Beach
-- Leo Carillo State Park
-- Los Angeles State Historic Park
-- Malibu Creek State Park
-- Malibu Lagoon State Beach
-- Malibu Pier (though restaurants remain open for to-go service)
-- Point Dume State Beach
-- RH Meyer State Beach
-- Topanga State Park
-- Will Rogers State Historic Park
Marin County
-- Angel Island State Park
-- China Camp State Park
-- Marconi Conference Center State Historic Park
-- Mount Tamalpais State Ppark
-- Olompali State Historic Park
-- Samuel P. Taylor State Park
-- Tomales Bay State Park
Mendocino County
-- Jug Handle State Natural Reserve
-- MacKerricher State Park
-- Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park
-- Russian Gulch State Park
-- Van Damme State Park
Merced County
-- George J. Hatfield State Recreational Area
Monterey County
-- Andrew Molera State Park
-- Carmel River State Beach
-- Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park
-- Monterey State Beach
-- Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park
-- Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
-- Point Sur State Historic Park
Nevada County
-- Donner Memorial State Park
-- Empire Mine State Historic Park
-- South Yuba River State Park
Orange County
-- Bolsa Chica State Beach
-- Chino Hills State Park
-- Crystal Cove State Park
-- Doheny State Beach
-- Huntington State Beach
-- San Clemente State Beach
-- San Onofre State Beach
Placer County
-- Donner Memorial State Park
-- Folsom Lake State Recreational Area
-- Kings Beach State Recreational Area
Riverside County
-- Chino Hills State Park
-- California Citrus State Historic Park
-- Lake Perris State Recreational Area
Sacramento County
-- Folsom Lake State Recreational Area
San Bernadino County
-- Chino Hills State Park
-- Silverwood State Recreational Area
San Diego County
-- Cardiff State Beach
-- Carlsbad State Beach
-- San Elijo State Beach
-- Silver Strand State Beach
-- San Onofre State Beach
-- South Carlsbad State Beach
-- Torrey Pines State Beach
-- Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
San Joaquin County
-- Caswell Memorial State Park
San Luis Obispo County
-- Cayucos State Beach
-- Morro Bay State Park
-- Morro Strand State Beach
San Mateo County
-- Año Nuevo State Park
-- Bean Hollow State Beach
-- Burleigh Murray State Park
-- Castle Rock State Park
-- Cowell Ranch
-- Gray Whale Cove State Beach
-- Half Moon Bay State Beach
-- Montara State Beach
-- Pescadero State Beach
-- Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park
-- Pomponio State Beach
-- San Gregorio State Beach
Santa Barbara County
-- Carpinteria State Beach
-- El Capitan State Beach
-- Gaviota State Park
-- Refugio State Beach
Santa Cruz County
-- Castle Rock State Park
-- Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
-- Manresa State Beach
-- Natural Bridges State Beach
-- New Brighton State Beach
-- Seacliff State Beach
-- The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park
Shasta County
-- Castle Crags State Park
Sonoma County
-- Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve
-- Austin Creek State Recreational Area
-- Fort Ross State Historic Park
-- Jack London State Historic Park
-- Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve
-- Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park
-- Salt Point State Park
-- Sonoma Coast State Park (and associated sub-units)
-- Sonoma State State Historic Park
-- Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
-- Trione-Annadel State Park
Ventura County
-- Carpinteria State Beach
-- Mandalay State Beach
-- Point Mugu State Park
-- San Buenaventura State Beach
