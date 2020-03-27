California limits access to parks from Folsom Lake to Malibu. Here's a list of restricted parks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's shelter-at-home order doesn't restrict state residents from enjoying the outdoors.

However, you likely won't be enjoying the outdoors at many state parks and beaches that have closed their parking lots due to an excess amount of visitors during the COVID-19 emergency.

"This past weekend, many state parks and beaches received record visitation which made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social (physical) distancing practices," according to a statement from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Newsom initially limited the parking closures to well-trafficked destinations along the Pacific Coast.

On Thursday, the state announced a new round of closings that will deter access parks ranging from Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, to Calaveras Big Trees in the Sierra foothills, Morro Bay State Park in San Luis Obispo County and Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County.

The elephant seals at Año Nuevo State Park will get a break from tourists, too. That beach's parking lot is closed.

The parks department said that further closures may prove necessary in the future.