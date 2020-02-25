California lottery shortchanged schools by $36 million as revenues soared, audit finds

The California State Lottery should pay the state $36 million to make up for not putting enough money toward education, according to a State Auditor's Report published Tuesday.

California voters created the lottery in 1984 to provide money for education. The lottery's revenue has increased in recent years, but the amount it has put toward education hasn't kept pace, auditors found.

The lottery's revenue recently has more than doubled since 2010, rising from about $3 billion to about $7 billion per year. A decade ago, the lottery sent about $1 billion to California schools. In the 2017-18 state budget year, schools received $1.7 billion from the lottery.

Legislators requested an audit after spotting trends suggesting the lottery was putting a smaller proportion of its revenues toward education.

The lottery has pointed out that the overall amount it dedicates to education went up by about $300 million per year after legislation added more flexibility for the agency in 2010.

The audit says the Legislature should require the lottery to pay the $36 million, which is what auditors determined the lottery owes for education for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.