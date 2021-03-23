California office holding $10 billion in unclaimed assets hacked in spear phishing attack

A hacker accessed personal identifying information of up to about 9,000 people in California last week, according to the State Controller's Office.

The breach came after an employee in the office's Unclaimed Property Division was targeted by a "spear phishing" attack Thursday, said Jennifer Hanson, a spokeswoman for the office.

The division safeguards about $10 billion worth of lost or forgotten properties, including money in bank accounts, stocks, bonds, never-cashed checks, insurance benefits, wages and safe deposit box contents.

The office is notifying 9,192 people with unclaimed property whose information might have been accessed, and has contacted about 9,000 people in the employees' contacts list, some of whom received emails from the account during the time it was hacked, Hanson said.

"The unauthorized user did have access to information that could help someone submit a claim for unclaimed property," Hanson said in an email. "However, in most cases it would not be enough information for them to complete a claim."

The office has put in place additional security measures to protect the property of the people who were affected by the breach, she said.