California once had mobile hospitals and a ventilator stockpile. But it dismantled them

Now there is an urgent demand for respirators to protect healthcare workers from becoming infected by their patients. Earlier this month, California's Public Health Department announced that it would be releasing millions of respirator masks from the stockpile, but warned that some are past their expiration date and thus "are approved for use only in limited, low-risk circumstances," not for treating patients with COVID-19.

In response to questions, the department said all 21 million are past their expiration date.

The department said it now had 900 ventilators "on hand," but didn't clarify what that means. That's 1,500 fewer than the original stockpile.

California is now trying to procure more. In his Monday remarks, Newsom said Tesla auto magnate Elon Musk had obtained 1,000 ventilators and delivered them for use in Los Angeles. And the governor said the state was now seeking to purchase another 500 million N95 respirators on the open market.

"We don't rush to do everything overnight to have assets sitting there for the surge," Newsom said. "This is done in a very sequential way and a very methodical way and a very deliberative way."