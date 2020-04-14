California pastors sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over coronavirus restrictions on gatherings

The lawsuit argues that Newsom and other state officials "in a gross abuse of their power, have seized the coronavirus pandemic to expand their authority by unprecedented lengths, depriving plaintiffs and all other residents of California of fundamental rights protected by the U.S. and California Constitutions, including freedom of religion, speech, and assembly, and due process and equal protection under the law," according to the complaint. "It is this court's duty to defend these constitutional principles, by safeguarding the many rights and liberties of Californians that defendants so brazenly violate."

The pastors in the lawsuit also are suing California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and officials for both Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the county supervisors and sheriffs.

The Dhillon Law Group previously sent a letter to San Bernardino County, warning that it would file a lawsuit if the county didn't rescind an order banning in-person religious services. The county later issued a clarifying statement that Easter services could continue, provided that congregations "make every effort to prevent contact between congregants."