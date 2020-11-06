California pays for some employees' internet but not others. A union is considering suing

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for making telework available permanently for state workers. A memo this week from Finance Director Keely Bosler instructed state departments to look for ways to save money with permanent options for remote work.

In a phone call after the hearing, Flores said other avenues for the union to address the variation could include filing an unfair labor practice or a grievance with the state.

"It depends on how long this goes on," he said. "Obviously we're all being flexible for this emergency. What we don't want is for it to be institutionalized where different departments are doing different reimbursements."

He said Covered California, the Department of Industrial Relations and the State Compensation Insurance Fund have been reimbursing attorneys for their work-from-home expenses, but other agencies haven't been. The department of Fish and Wildlife has also reimbursed employees, according to the State Controller's Office.

Not every department needs to have the same policy, but departments should work around shared principles, Flores said.

Watch now: Welcome To Cold And Flu Season! Here's How To Get Through One