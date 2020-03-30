California pot dispensaries are open during coronavirus crisis. Some want them closed

Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) said while many cannabis businesses have seen sales increase, others are struggling. One retailer in his district decided to temporarily shut its doors to protect workers and customers with immunodeficiency issues, Bonta said.

"They don't want to risk exposure," he said.

The state Bureau of Cannabis Control said retailers that continue to stay open "must adopt social distancing and anti-congregating measures," and are required to comply with the Center for Disease Control guidelines for cleaning and disinfection of public areas.

In response, many stores, including the Higher Path in Sherman Oaks, are offering curbside service, allowing people to order cannabis online and text the business when they arrive to have the product brought out to their car.

"I'm trying to limit the amount of personal interaction of my employees with any member of the public," said Jerred Kiloh, owner of the store. He had to get special permission from the state bureau to waive the requirement that stores conduct sales transactions in a secure indoor area.

On one recent day, Kiloh said there were 15 cars outside his store whose drivers were provided with cannabis products they had ordered, in addition to customers who went inside the store for their orders.