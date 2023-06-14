ST. HELENA — As if the stakes weren’t high enough already, the state is applying pressure on the St. Helena City Council to approve the Hunter project on June 26.

A June 8 “Letter of Support and Technical Assistance” from an official inside the California Department of Housing and Community Development aims to “assist the City … with its decision-making” on the hotly contested 87-unit housing development.

The letter represents the first time in recent memory — maybe ever — that the state has unilaterally taken a position on a St. Helena housing project. It’s another sign of California putting unprecedented pressure on local governments to allow housing projects to move forward.

“I’m puzzled by this letter, but I understand that HCD is keenly interested in encouraging local entities to develop housing,” City Manager Anil Comelo said.

In the letter, Housing Accountability Unit Chief Shannan West said the project “would contribute significantly” toward meeting St. Helena’s 256-unit regional housing needs allocation for 2023-31.

The project is coming to the council at a critical time when HCD is reviewing St. Helena’s proposed housing element after rejecting two previous drafts. A previous letter from the housing agency requesting changes to the housing element made it clear that state officials were interested in the Hunter project, but last week’s letter ups the ante.

The project is consistent with St. Helena’s housing element, and rejecting it “will require the City to identify alternative housing sites to meet its RHNA obligations,” the letter states.

HCD’s letter implicitly links the fate of the Hunter project with the fate of the housing element, noting that the housing element “is currently under review” and that HCD “will continue to monitor the City’s progress toward implementation of the programs contained within the Housing Element.”

One of those programs calls for “streamlining review” of the Hunter project “to completion with the goal of Building Permit applications in 2025,” according to the latest draft of the housing element.

The state's letter also advises St. Helena to “consider its obligations” under the Housing Accountability Act, which limits local governments' ability to reject projects that meet housing needs and are consistent with development standards.

Lawyers for the Hunter project applicants have referred to that same law in letters warning the council not to reject the project.

The letter raises the stakes for a project that seems bound to end up in court regardless of how the council votes.

Lawyers for the applicants say the city has no grounds to reject the project under state law and have challenged some of the city’s proposed conditions of approval. Meanwhile, lawyers for opponents claim the project’s environmental impact report is faulty.

The St. Helena council will consider the Hunter project’s environmental study and tentative map at 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Vintage Hall.

