California Primary Election Results, March 3, 2020

California Primary Election Results, March 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Primary Election

Election results, updated March 3, 2020 -- XXXXX p.m. Stay tuned for stories and voter updates throughout the evening.

GENERAL ELECTION STORY:

NAPA COUNTY SUPERVISORS:

NAPA COUNTY TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR:

NAPA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE: 

MEASURE K:

California State Primary Election, March 3, 2020
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News