California prison frees virus-exposed inmate who tests positive 500 miles away -- D.A. calls it 'dumping'

The inmate was directed to report to Stanislaus County probation, but instead traveled from Chino to Ukiah and had been there for six or seven days before authorities discovered his presence, county officials said.

They learned of his presence from Stanislaus County probation, which notified them that the inmate had called into their probation office to say he was in Mendocino County.

Mendocino officials were tracing how the inmate had made the 520-mile trip from Chino, whom he may have come into contact with and how he ended up getting released from prison in the first place.

The inmate is one of about 3,500 prisoners who have been released early in an attempt to reduce overcrowding in the state prisons because of the coronavirus crisis. Those inmates are said to have been within 30 to 60 days of their release date.

Mendocino officials say the inmate had a May 7 parole date and that they were told by Stanislaus County that the prisoner was told in Chino on April 7 that he had been exposed to coronavirus and must be quarantined for 14 days.

Instead, he was released the next day, they said.

'What could possibly go wrong?'