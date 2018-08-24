Two Bay Area landlords are among an expanding list of those accused by state and county prosecutors of unlawful rent hikes on North Bay tenants in the immediate aftermath of the October wildfires.
Attorney General Xavier Beccera announced price gouging charges Thursday against Marin County landlord Richard Scott Parke and San Francisco-based real estate agent and property manager Pamela Kelley for monthly rental increases on a Novato property owned by Parke. Both face four misdemeanor counts, each charge punishable by up to one year in jail and as much as $10,000 in fines, plus the possibility of up to $5,000 in civil damages.
Under California law, rent may not be raised more than 10 percent during declared states of emergency and extensions of associated consumer protections. Gov. Jerry Brown's state of emergency for Sonoma, Napa and Yuba counties was issued Oct. 9, and has since been extended twice to expire Dec. 4 and also includes Lake, Mendocino and Solano counties.
The Attorney General's complaint alleges rent on Parke's property was originally $4,950, before it was raised to $6,800 per month on Oct. 10 and then $9,500 a short time after. A day later, it was re-listed at $7,500 a month before renting at $7,825 on Oct. 15 -- an increase of more than 58 percent from a week prior and while the fires still burned.
"Using emergency situations to squeeze money from consumers is a disgrace and will not be tolerated," Becerra said in a news release. "Anyone who would exploit the fires ripping across our state to make a buck off the backs of Californians will be met with the full force of the law. During times of crisis, it is imperative that we support our neighbors and stop those who exploit others for personal gain."
Reached by phone Thursday, Kelley declined to comment. Messages left for Parke on social media and a phone number listed for him went unreturned.
Anyone who suspects price gouging is encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office by going to oag.ca.gov/report or calling 800-952-5224, or with their local police department or sheriff's office.
