California will become the first state in the nation to mandate later start times at most public schools under legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday, a proposal designed to improve educational outcomes by giving students more sleep.
The new law is not without controversy, though, rejected twice before by lawmakers and Newsom's predecessor – and being watched warily by some educators across the state and in the Napa Valley, where school district officials cautioned that requiring later school openings could pressure parents fighting traffic, affect bus routes and push after-school activities farther back in the day.
“Although I appreciate the advocacy for adolescents and align with idea that they need more rest, I also value people understanding the complexity of start times,” said Rosanna Mucetti, superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District. “For that to come from Sacramento when we’re going to have to balance so many factors, it will be challenging.”
“A change in the start of the school day will have broader implications for students and families,” Andi Stubbs, chief business official for the St. Helena Unified School District, said in a statement. “Our Governing Board and administration will work closely with all stakeholders to address any potential issues before the provisions of the bill take effect.”
The new law will take effect over a phased-in period, ultimately requiring middle schools to begin classes at 8 a.m. or later while high schools will start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The law does not apply to optional early classes, known as "zero periods," or to schools in some of the state's rural districts.
While school schedules vary, a legislative analysis in July found that roughly half the schools in the state will be required to delay their start times by 30 minutes or less to comply with the law. An analysis of the 2011-2012 school year by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the average start time for California schools attended by some 3 million middle school and high school students was 8:07 a.m. Some of the state's students were required to be in class before 7:30 a.m.
The 8:30 a.m. openings mandated by Senate Bill 238 would affect four high schools in the Napa Valley, according to school district websites – Napa and Vintage within NVUSD, where first period begins at 8 a.m.; St. Helena High, with an 8:18 a.m. first period; and Calistoga High, where first period commences at 8 on Monday and 8:20 on other mornings. (American Canyon High School already begins its main schedule at 8:30.)
The new start times will be implemented by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year or when a school's three-year collective bargaining agreement with its employees comes to an end, whichever is later. Schools that have recently negotiated agreements or are in the midst of negotiating new agreements with teachers would have the option of adjusting to the later times when their contracts end. In the Napa school district, the current three-year teachers’ contract will run through the end of 2020-21.
In advocating for SB 238, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, author of the legislation, cited a 2014 opinion from the American Academy of Pediatrics that said middle and high schools in most districts should not start school until 8:30 a.m.
"Today, Gov. Newsom displayed a heartwarming and discerning understanding of the importance of objective research and exercised strong leadership as he put our children's health and welfare ahead of institutional bureaucracy resistant to change," Portantino said. "Generations of children will come to appreciate this historic day and our governor for taking bold action. Our children face a public health crisis. Shifting to a later start time will improve academic performance and save lives because it helps our children be healthier."
The question of whether to push back school start times has lingered for years across the nation, hotly debated by academics and health professionals. The American Academy of Pediatrics, which backed the proposal along with groups such as the California Medical Association and the California State Parent Teacher Association, pointed to studies that found links between later start times, more sleep and better health and school performance among adolescents.
The pediatricians' group said it "recognizes insufficient sleep in adolescents as a public health issue, endorses the scientific rationale for later school start times, and acknowledges the potential benefits to students with regard to physical and mental health, safety and academic achievement."
"Teenagers in this country are sleep-deprived," said Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, before the Assembly approved the bill with a 44-17 vote last month. "It is a public health epidemic, and according to conclusive medical research, the primary cause of this epidemic is the early school start times that are not aligned with biological sleep needs of adolescent children."
The American Academy of Pediatrics also called for more research to document the effects of later start times and advised that average commutes in a community and other local factors should also be considered -- a key argument made by the California School Boards Association, the California Teachers Association and other opponents of the bill.
Teachers unions and school districts generally argued that decisions about the appropriate time to begin classes should be determined at the local level, allowing districts and schools to determine schedules that best meet the needs of their communities.
"We should not set the bell schedule from Sacramento," said Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach, a former schoolteacher and chair of the Assembly Education Committee. "Sacramento does not know best."
Opponents also pointed out the change could affect bus routes and result in higher district costs. They also said it could prevent parents from dropping their kids off at school before work and push extracurricular activities further into the evening.
At St. Helena High, even a 12-minute change to the opening time may require numerous scheduling adjustments elsewhere, said Stubbs – from ensuring enough instructional time during the day to reconsidering when breakfast is served and especially rethinking bus routes that could pass through heavier traffic later in the morning commute.
Teenagers may not gain any more sleep despite the state law if parents must drop them off at school at the same time due to their work schedules, predicted Mucetti of the Napa school district.
“Students might be on campus at the same time anyway because parents can’t delay their (work day), so it could result in students getting on campus at same time as now and just being there unsupervised – that could be an unintended consequence,” she said Monday, adding that districts also must consider how a later academic day could push sports, after-school activities and homework deeper into the afternoon and night.
“It’s a complex set of factors with a lot of consequences,” said Mucetti. “(Even if) people feel like there’s one solution to adolescents getting more rest, there are a lot of factors that might lead to them not getting that rest. I don’t know if the implementation of this bill will meet its intent.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown rejected similar legislation last year, which he criticized in his veto message as a "one-size-fits-all approach" that should instead be left up to the local districts. In 2017, the bill fell short on the Assembly floor.
Newsom's signature on the bill came on the last day for him to act on legislation sent to his desk by lawmakers before they adjourned for the year.
One school has preceded others in the Napa Valley in switching to a later schedule. In August 2016, Justin-Siena High School, the private Catholic academy in north Napa, moved its starting time back from 8 to 9 a.m., citing research indicating later "biological wake times" as children become adolescents and saying a later start would benefit teens commuting long distances from Upvalley or Solano and Sonoma counties.