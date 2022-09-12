California Redemption Value for bottles and cans now available at Clover Flat

Napa County residents may now return their bottles and cans to receive their California Redemption Value (CRV) at Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, located at 4380 Silverado Trail south of Calistoga.
“Over the past couple of years, as many California Refund Value Centers have closed around the state, we are proud to reopen our center here in Upper Valley,” said Christy Pestoni, Clover Flat's chief operating officer. “We’ve heard from many residents from all over Napa County and especially here in Upper Valley on how much they wanted our center to reopen. We are happy to say that we are open to receive all of their cans and bottles for proper recycling."
To support Napa County residents’ bottles and cans recycling, Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park’s CRV center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Clover Flat will be refunding for CRV only and refunds are paid by check.
Residents must have a California ID to participate. Residents should empty all liquids and separate by type of product before they arrive.
Learn more about Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park at uvds.com.