California releases data on race of 37 percent of coronavirus patients, working to get more

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Dr. Aletha Maybank, the AMA's chief health equity officer, said she hoped the conversation about these disparities would not focus on genetics and behavior.

"Those are the two things people tend to do to communities of color and those who are marginalized," she said. "They get blamed for what happens to them instead of looking at the historical context in this country of how they've been treated down the line rather than looking at how economies have been structured -- where people live, what kind of jobs they can get and what kind of education they have."

Long before COVID-19, Maybank said, the organization that was a precursor to the National Academy of Medicine issued a landmark report in 2003 titled "Unequal Treatment" highlighting the amount of implicit bias that African Americans were experiencing from physicians.

There has been lots of other evidence on that through the years, she said: Physicians still believe that blacks are more capable of tolerating pain and refuse to prescribe them medications that they give white patients with the same conditions. Black children don't get prescribed antibiotics in the same way as white children, she said.