California remote meeting rules take hold as Napa County governments' path to in-person meetings stays in flux

The bill also requires governing bodies to provide a way for observers to comment during virtual meetings in real time, whether within video conferencing software — such as the “raise hand” button within Zoom — or by phone. Agencies cannot require comments to be filed in advance, although they may allow pre-meeting emails as an option alongside live comments.

If a meeting’s transmission or its ability for viewers to comment in real time is disrupted, an elected body cannot take further action on its agenda items until service is restored.

St. Helena sticking with Zoom for city meetings After using Zoom for the last year and a half, the St. Helena City Council still isn’t ready to click “Leave Meeting.”

While some local agencies including the county Board of Supervisors and the Napa City Council continued to meet in person during the COVID-19 emergency — sometimes with dividers added or desks spaced farther apart — only this year have citizens again been able to observe some elected officials and address them face to face.

Spectators have been able to observe the Board of Supervisors in downtown Napa since March, and Napa’s City Council welcomed visitors back to its downtown council chamber in July.

Elsewhere, however, the closest residents can get to their elected officials remains a computer or a television, broadcasting council members’ debates on Zoom, YouTube or public-access cable, following a summer surge in COVID-19 cases that peaked in mid-August.