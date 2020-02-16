California voters can now make last-minute voter information changes without having to cast a provisional ballot, thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The law, which goes into effect immediately, allows voters to change their party preference or residence of record on their voter registration within two weeks of Election Day without having to re-register to vote.
Election day in California’s 2020 primary is March 3.
Senate Bill 207 will allow, for example, No Party Preference voters to change their party preference to Republican so that they can vote in the California GOP’s closed primary.
SB 207’s sponsor, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, said in a statement supporting the bill that, “In 2018, California piloted conditional voter registration and some polling places reported lines over five hours long as a result of the additional voters. Therefore, it is urgent to put a procedure in place to efficiently provide voters assistance this upcoming presidential primary.”
The bill was opposed by some Republican lawmakers, including Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.
“The recent stories surrounding the flawed Motor Voter law have already decreased voter confidence in correct party affiliation,” Grove said in a statement. “Although SB 207 provides some clarity to voters as to how they can change their address or party affiliation, it does not provide the necessary safeguards to ensure residents are voting in their correct districts. Safeguards like residency verification must first be in place before a bill like SB 207 is enacted.”