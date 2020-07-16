California salons say new closures threaten their survival

“Fighting it is not going to help,” he said. “We work as a team to fight the disease — not fight each other.”

The closures have spurred mixed emotions. Tam Nguyen, president of Advanced Beauty College in Orange County, said he's concerned about the rise in virus cases but also the well-being of 11,000 nail salons that are largely owned by Vietnamese immigrant families.

“We're from an industry that wants to work. We're from an immigrant community that wants to work,” he said.

Many salon owners are looking for ways to offset soaring bills. Lisa Ann Bowles, who owns New Nail Creations in Clovis, said she's determined to find a workaround to the latest shutdown, especially for diabetic customers who depend on her for foot care. She said she may start working outdoors in the mornings and that she isn't barred from providing free care to those buying her nail care products.

“If I am not charging, I am not doing a service,” she said. “When I get put in a corner, I look for a way to get out."

George Garcia, whose family has owned a barbershop in the seaside community of San Pedro for three decades, said he couldn't have made it through the first shutdown without his landlord's generosity. They were open only three weeks before the new closure.