California saved billions for 'rainy day.' But two economic hurricanes are headed our way

The coronavirus pandemic already has wiped out tens of thousands of jobs in California. And that's just the first act.

Even after the "stay at home" orders are eased and life starts getting back to normal, COVID-19 will likely inflict a second wave of economic misery on the state.

This second shock would come when wealthy Californians, their stock portfolios battered by coronavirus, file their income taxes next spring. Unless the stock market stages a major recovery over the next few months, income tax payments in 2021 are expected to decline by tens of billions of dollars. The drop-off in revenue could persist for several years, in fact.

That could mean more economic troubles for Sacramento.

Right now, the state government remains the bedrock of the region's economy -- tens of thousands of its workers are still on the job even as much of the rest of the economy implodes. But the state is hardly immune to economic convulsions.

Think back to a decade ago. While threatened mass layoffs didn't materialize, the state treasury went so deeply into the red during the Great Recession that then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger ordered unpaid "furlough Fridays" that turned downtown Sacramento into a weekly ghost town.