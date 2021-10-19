California school districts anticipate majore hits to their 2022-23 budgets as enrollments drop

"Kids can only learn if they're in school," Jongco said. "We want to make sure districts are truly making all efforts possible to ensure students, especially the most vulnerable students, are getting to school every day."

That being said, Public Advocates is looking to state lawmakers for short-term relief given the potential funding drop schools face in the 2022-23 school year. Even before the pandemic, Jongco said, districts were grappling with declining enrollment due to California's surging housing prices, rapid gentrification and charter school growth. Since the state's eviction moratorium expired this month, cities could see even more displacement of families with school-age children, she said.

Though enrollment may not return to pre-Covid numbers, Wold expects there to be an uptick in enrollment once the pandemic has further subsided. Without the funding to have a workforce in place to serve those students, districts would be left scrambling again to find teachers and staff. The district was already unable to fill about 50 teaching positions this school year due to a statewide teacher shortage. Those positions are being filled with long-term substitute teachers and educators who were previously assigned to other duties, such as working as math or reading specialists.