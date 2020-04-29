California schools might reopen as early as July, Gov. Newsom says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schools across California could reopen this summer -- as soon July -- to get students back on track, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Newsom said the state is considering the possibility of starting school earlier this year to make up for the learning loss students faced when their schools closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We recognize there's been a learning loss because of this disruption," Newsom said. "We're concerned about that learning loss even into the summer."

Newsom said that the state is considering starting the school year anywhere between late July or early August. Many schools in the state already begin classes around mid-August.

Newsom said the state has not made any definitive decision.

"I just want folks to know the concern around learning loss and the concern about waiting until later in the year, into the fall, for the new school year," he said. "As a parent myself, and having talked to many other parents and educators and even kids, I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit."