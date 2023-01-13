California State Board of Education sued by school boards association for Mayacamas charter school decision

The September 2022 approval of Napa’s yet-to-open Mayacamas Charter Middle School by the California State Board of Education instigated a second legal battle over California’s charter school appeal process this week.

The California School Boards Association’s Education Legal Alliance — which “initiates and supports litigation in cases of statewide significance to all California schools,” according to the CSBA website — sued the state board Tuesday for overturning prior denials of the Mayacamas school by the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa County Office of Education in September 2022, in alleged violation of state law, according to a Friday NVUSD press release.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges the state board violated the state’s charter school appeal process by not following the terms of Assembly Bill 1505, a charter school reform law passed in 2019, according to the NVUSD release.

“Among other claims, CSBA challenged the SBE for ‘exceeding its authority and improperly substituting its judgment for the discretionary judgment of the governing board of the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa County Board of Education,’” the NVUSD press release states.

That law made it so the state board can only overturn local district charter school denials if they found local districts abused their discretion in rejecting the charter, among other changes. Previously, the state board had full discretion over whether to approve or deny the charter school — as local district and county school boards currently do.

The CSBA is a nonprofit association that represents elected officials who govern public school districts and county offices of education, covering about 1,000 education agencies statewide, according to their website.

The CSBA lawsuit follows a November 2022 lawsuit from the NVUSD that was filed for much the same reason.

“CSBA’s lawsuit affirms NVUSD's position on this very critical issue regarding charter appeals and AB 1505 interpretation,” NVUSD superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti said in the press release. “Such an overreach of authority by SBE sets a dangerous precedent at both the local and statewide levels, a precedent that is not in the best interest of the district or our students. We are appreciative of CSBA's decision to litigate this issue as our own lawsuit against the SBE advances through the courts.”

Mayacamas petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee said in a statement that the Mayacamas school has been receiving enormous support, and "it's unfortunate that an anti-charter organization has joined the school district to fight the State Board's lawful action."

"The district and the CSBA are seeking to use the courts to achieve what they could not through the legislative process," according to the statement.

The petitioners previously stated, in response to the November NVUSD lawsuit: “While it is disappointing to see NVUSD continuing with its longstanding effort to limit educational options for families in Napa, we have full confidence in the California State Board of Education’s decision and do not expect this wasteful, taxpayer-funded lawsuit to be successful."

The NVUSD press release notes that through the lawsuit CSBA is seeking to set aside the state board's Mayacamas charter approval, and is also seeking “declaratory relief confirming the SBE’s limited role when considering charter petition appeals’ to stop the SBE from continuing to ignore the recent changes to the Charter School Act that were specifically designed to promote local control.”

“It’s disheartening to see the State Board of Education disregard not only the law but also the work of stakeholders on all sides of the charter issue that produced the carefully crafted reforms sought by authorizers and charter proponents in AB 1505,” said CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy in the press release. “A key provision of this bipartisan legislation was that local authorizers — both school districts and county offices of education — could more closely consider the impact of a charter school on a local community and tailor their decision-making processes regarding petitions and renewals accordingly. The SBE undermined this agreed-upon principle, overstepped its authority and sidestepped the law in reversing the denials of the petition by the local governing boards.”