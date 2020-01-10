California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a $222.2 billion budget proposal Friday with plans to spend part of a projected $5.6 billion surplus on green technology and homeless aid.
Newsom’s plan would steer more money to Medi-Cal, the state’s health care program for low-income people. Part of that expansion would boost assistance for homeless people and mental health care.
The budget proposal also contains ambitious health policy proposals, including creating a state-owned generic drug label and a single drug purchasing market in California.
To combat climate change, Newsom wants to allocate $250 million per year for four years to provide loans for small businesses to buy green technology.
The budget proposal would also direct $750 million from the anticipated surplus to organizations that help homeless Californians. That money could be used to pay rent, build housing and improve shelters, according to Newsom’s office.
Newsom’s estimate for the state’s surplus is smaller than the $7 billion surplus projected by the Legislative Analyst’s Office projects.
Both offices predict that California’s economy will continue to grow, but more slowly than in the current budget year.
The much larger $21.5 billion surplus predicted for this fiscal year allowed Newsom and lawmakers to boost spending on schools, homelessness and undocumented immigrant health care.
The current $214.8 billion state budget also adds billions to the state’s reserve funds. The 2007-08 budget at the cusp of the Great Recession was $145.5 billion.
Newsom aimed to temper expectations in the months leading up to his announcement, suggesting next year’s budget won’t be as flush with cash. California is in a remarkably long economic expansion, which began in June 2009, but Newsom warned the economy is slowing and a recession is on the horizon.
Newsom’s announcement kicks off months of negotiations between his office and the Legislature.
He’ll release a revised proposal in May.
Newsom and lawmakers have until June 15 to pass a budget in time for the start of the upcoming fiscal year July 1.