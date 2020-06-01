California state government closing offices Monday because of protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

State government offices in downtown city areas in California will be closed Monday due to protests, according to a Government Operations Agency spokeswoman.

"After consultation with the California Highway Patrol and Office of Emergency Services, the decision was made this evening to advise all state departments with offices in downtown city areas to close tomorrow, and to notify staff this evening of the decision," agency spokeswoman Amy Palmer wrote in a Sunday night email. "All state agencies and departments were given this direction by the California Department of Human Resources."

Offices in downtown Sacramento are expected to be closed, according to messages state workers received from their departments.

The messages went out as Sacramento Police Department, California Highway Patrol and other officers clashed with protesters near the state Capitol in Sacramento. Crowds were scattered around downtown, and some people were breaking into buildings and stealing things.

The message from CalHR directed state workers to telework if possible. Managers of employees who can't telework will request administrative time off, which is paid time off.