California state park campgrounds close due to COVID-19. Here's the latest on national, local parks too

California State Parks closed all campgrounds Wednesday because of the coronavirus, but hiking trails and beaches remain open. Outdoor spaces also remain open in local and national parks, but many services have been suspended.

Park programs, shuttles and tours have been halted as a precaution against the outbreak, while some lodgings and restaurants are closed.

The good news: You can still go hiking as long as you practice social distancing and steer clear of others. Also it's a good idea to bring your own soap and hand sanitizer along to wash your hands frequently.

Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed:

National parks

National parks are open to visitors, but services vary from park to park, particularly in California. Visitor centers have closed and ranger-guided hikes and other park events have been canceled at most sites. Some campgrounds remain open, but it varies from park to park; check before you go to make sure sites at your destination are open.

In Yosemite, all restaurants and lodges are closed through March 31. The hiking trails as well as Upper Pines Campground and Camp 4 remain open, a park statement says. The park urges visitors to buy entry passes online. Info: Yosemite National Park