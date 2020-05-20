California State Parks increase vehicular access, but coronavirus guidelines remain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Officials with the California Department of Parks and Recreation have increased access to public parking in some locations, but restrictions and guidelines remain in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, 27 of the state's 280 parks opened access for visitors traveling by vehicle, while 36 remain fully closed, according to Gloria Sandoval, State Parks' director of public affairs. The additional 207 parks are open with limited or no parking.

The news on the state's parks came days before the announcement that two national parks in California are planning to reopen.

Park and beach closures have included parking lots, restrooms and high-use indoor facilities such as museums and visitor centers. The State Parks website states that should overcrowding inhibit physical distancing, visitors may be asked to leave.

"Just because the stay-at-home order may be modified, it does not mean things are going back to normal," Sandoval said in an email received by The Sacramento Bee. "It is critical that Californians continue to stay close to home, practice physical distancing, avoid congregating with others outside their immediate household and abide to the new visitor guidelines State Parks has implemented across the state park system to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."