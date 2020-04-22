California superspeeders are racking up 100 mph tickets

SACRAMENTO — Officials knew speeding was on an uptick across California's highways, but new data released Wednesday show the problem of superspeeders is much worse than originally reported.
It appeared speeding in excess of 100 mph was moderately increasing in the first days of the statewide stay-at-home orders — with CHP citations jumping nearly 30% compared with last year. Now, new data shows citations for excessive speeding spiked by 87% in the last month, according to a press release by the CHP, Caltrans and the state Office of Traffic Safety.
"From March 19 when the state's stay-at-home order began to April 19, the CHP reports issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, as compared to 1,335 during the same period last year," the CHP said. "This increase in citations occurred as Caltrans has measured an average decline in traffic volume on state roads of approximately 35% as compared to this time last year."
"Fewer cars on the road doesn't give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit," OTS Director Barbara Rooney said in the release. "Driving at a safe speed when you must go out is one way to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic."
To discourage this upward trend in speeding, Caltrans will now display new safety messages across its more than 700 electronic signs on the state's highways.
The signs will say "IF YOU MUST TRAVEL DO NOT SPEED" and "KEEP ESSENTIAL WORKERS SAFE DO NOT SPEED."
"It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the prepared remarks. "Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur. Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed."
Last week, the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found the state's stay-at-home order is having other "unintended impacts" on the state's roads and highways — traffic accidents have dropped by more than half, saving the state an estimated $1 billion.
However, those empty streets have also opened the door to street racing exhibitions — known as sideshows or takeovers — law enforcement agencies have said. On Easter Sunday, a massive sideshow in south Sacramento drew hundreds of people and led to the arrest of at least one person after a CHP cruiser was damaged and two juveniles were injured.
The incident was one example used by Sacramento-area police agencies in announcing stronger enforcement of the stay-at-home orders, which could include fines and arrest, they said.
"It is important for folks to understand that all of Sacramento law enforcement is united in our desire to keep our communities safe, and in our willingness to enforce the order against unreasonable violations," Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said in the April 15 announcement.
