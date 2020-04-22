California superspeeders are racking up 100 mph tickets

Citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph has greatly increased during the statewide stay-at-home order, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The signs will say "IF YOU MUST TRAVEL DO NOT SPEED" and "KEEP ESSENTIAL WORKERS SAFE DO NOT SPEED."

"It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the prepared remarks. "Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur. Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed."

Last week, the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found the state's stay-at-home order is having other "unintended impacts" on the state's roads and highways — traffic accidents have dropped by more than half, saving the state an estimated $1 billion.

However, those empty streets have also opened the door to street racing exhibitions — known as sideshows or takeovers — law enforcement agencies have said. On Easter Sunday, a massive sideshow in south Sacramento drew hundreds of people and led to the arrest of at least one person after a CHP cruiser was damaged and two juveniles were injured.