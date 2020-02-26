California Supreme Court to study ways to prevent discrimination in juries

In the 2017 case, two black men -- Gary Bryant and Diallo Jackson -- were convicted of murder and robbery, along with gang enhancements, in the 2014 killing of 23-year-old Kenneth Wayne Cooper, of Pittsburg. During jury selection, all six African-Americans in the jury pool were dismissed; two were dismissed for cause, and the prosecutor in the case used some of his limited juror challenges to remove four others.

"Mr. Bryant's case illustrates that the current state of the law, which allows prosecutors to mask race-based jury selection behind pretextual justifications, needs to be seriously reconsidered," said Evan Kuluk, Bryant's attorney in the 2017 trial.

The prosecutor in the Bryant/Jackson case, Chris Walpole, is the acting assistant district attorney in Contra Costa, the third-highest ranking position in the office. Scott Alonso, a spokesman for the office said last October that the appeals court, "correctly found that the District Attorney's Office, during the course of the trial, did not exclude any jurors based on their race." Alonso declined to comment for this story.

The Supreme Court announced the formation of the study group late last month, on the same day that it declined to reexamine the Bryant/Jackson matter.

"I don't think that's a coincidence," said Cliff Gardner, the attorney who represented Bryant in his appeal. "I think the briefing in Bryant and the concurrence by Hume and Banke all combined to let the court know there is a problem here we need to deal with...My reaction was [that] finally someone recognized that the emperor has no clothes."

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0