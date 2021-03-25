California to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older

“Any time we can vaccinate more people, that's a good thing," Arballo said. “We believe we'll have the supply needed to handle any increase in eligibility.”

Earlier this month, California opened up vaccine eligibility to include people with developmental disabilities and those with a list of serious health conditions including chronic pulmonary disease with oxygen dependence and cancer. Since then, some residents said they've seen others without those conditions get in line for a shot as well, knowing that vaccination sites are operating on a so-called “honor system” and won't require medical documentation.

Dr. Louise Aronson, a leading geriatrician at University of California, San Francisco and member of the governor’s vaccine drafting guidelines committee, said in a recent interview that she knows of too many people who have received the vaccine when they don’t qualify. She said she has heard of people claiming eligible occupations at pharmacies that don’t verify and of a worker at a mass vaccination site in the East Bay Area holding back doses for friends.

Part of the problem has been the lack of uniformity from county to county, which makes people believe the standards put in place are arbitrary, she said.

“There are a whole lot of cheaters, and this is just my anecdotal experience,” she said.