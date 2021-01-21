 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
California to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, health official says

California to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, health official says

Vaccine
Chayakorn76, Dreamstime.com

California could soon let its distributors administer more than 330,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which the state had put on hold Monday after a few reports surfaced of possibly severe allergic reactions.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday that California officials have discussed the reports with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts, including allergists.

After that discussion, "we're likely able to release that pause," Pan said at the state's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting.

The California Department of Public Health had asked its vaccine distributors to stop administering the batch of Moderna vaccines after fewer than 10 people suffered possibly severe allergic reactions that required an Epi-Pen or hospitalization.

Pan said the the individuals are at home and well.

California Department of Public Health spokesman Darrel Ng said in an e-mail that the agency will soon send a statement.

As of Wednesday, California has administered 1.5 million vaccines, according to Bloomberg's tracker. Although the state has pushed to speed up its vaccination process, it has lagged every other states in the U.S., according to the tracker.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

WATCH NOW: Steve Martin Details His COVID-19 Vaccine Experience

WATCH NOW: Why is vaccine distribution proving so difficult?

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News