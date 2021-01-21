California to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, health official says

California could soon let its distributors administer more than 330,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which the state had put on hold Monday after a few reports surfaced of possibly severe allergic reactions.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday that California officials have discussed the reports with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts, including allergists.
After that discussion, "we're likely able to release that pause," Pan said at the state's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting.
The California Department of Public Health had asked its vaccine distributors to stop administering the batch of Moderna vaccines after fewer than 10 people suffered possibly severe allergic reactions that required an Epi-Pen or hospitalization.
Pan said the the individuals are at home and well.
California Department of Public Health spokesman Darrel Ng said in an e-mail that the agency will soon send a statement.
As of Wednesday, California has administered 1.5 million vaccines, according to Bloomberg's tracker. Although the state has pushed to speed up its vaccination process, it has lagged every other states in the U.S., according to the tracker.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: Steve Martin Details His COVID-19 Vaccine Experience
WATCH NOW: Why is vaccine distribution proving so difficult?
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.