California unemployment claims spike up again. Why is the state struggling to recover?

But Michael said it's also true that California's economy has struggled more than the country as a whole -- a circumstance he attributes to Newsom's generally tougher stance on when businesses can open.

Although Newsom's latest directives have loosened up rules on parts of the economy, such as indoor haircuts, the state is taking a tougher line than most other states, he said.

"California has had a higher level of restrictions on business," Michael said.

Leisure and hospitality hiring is slowing

The UOP economist said a tell-tale sign is consumer spending. Californians have reduced spending by 11% since January, more than three times the U.S. average, according to an analysis of credit- and debit-card usage compiled by researchers at Harvard and Brown universities and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August, down from 10.2% in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The government reported that 1.4 million people found jobs last month -- although business economist Sung Won Sohn of Loyola Marymount University said those figures were inflated by the 300,000 Americans who found temporary work at the Census Bureau.