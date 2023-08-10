Before the 2022-23 academic year, California became the first state to create a free-of-cost breakfast and lunch program for all students at public schools statewide. But is the program working as intended?

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

It seems to be in Napa's school system. Senate Bill 346, introduced by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, passed as part of the 2022 state budget. As a result, the Universal Meals Program took effect last academic year, requiring public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

Previously, free or reduced-cost meals were available for some students through their school districts based on approval of an application. However the state's program aims to reduce the application barrier and stigmas surrounding free meals.

According to Kristen Tekell, a food service director at Napa Valley Unified School District, Universal Meals seem to have been effective in the program's first full year. She explained that both the district's existing breakfast and lunch programs saw more use last year than in 2021-22, when meals were available to students, but at a cost for many.

The biggest jump the district saw was in the number of breakfasts served. During 2021-22 school year, NVUSD schools in Napa and American Canyon served about 602,900 breakfast meals to students. During 2022-23 school year, that number jumped to more than 1.64 million.

That near-tripling can be attributed to a few things, Tekell said. First, she explained that now that all students are eligible for no-cost breakfast, elementary and middle schools in the district have introduced a Breakfast in the Classroom program.

The day’s breakfast option is served to students once they are already in their classrooms, which makes the meal more accessible to students.

Whereas children previously had to go to the cafeteria or a certain location on campus to pick up food before the bell, now they have a breakfast option available during school hours.

She added that in the past, there was also some stigma associated with school breakfast. With the new program, Tekell feels like much of that has been eliminated.

“There was like a stigma around eating school breakfast in the past,” Tekell said. “And so, by having breakfast in the classroom, with your peers and your close friends, it just makes it really like a community vibe, and just like slowing down the start of the morning a little bit and checking in with one another over a meal.”

Breakfast in the Classroom meals generally consist of a grain, like a concha or muffin, along with a piece of fruit. An additional piece of fruit and milk are available as well.

At the district’s middle and high schools, breakfast is offered slightly differently. Some have a Breakfast Before the Bell option and all offer Breakfast After the Bell; both offerings provide grab-and-go meals. Locations with the before-bell option have food available before the first period of the day, and all schools offer the day’s breakfast — which sometimes includes breakfast burritos, cereal and muffins — during a 10- to 15-minute mid-morning break.

Among students at NVUSD schools, Tekell said that data shows that the percentage of students who are low-income or qualify for federal feeding assistance is about 53%. She said that making free breakfast available to all students has helped reduce the barriers to the food and had positive impacts for students who need it.

“By having breakfast for all students, for free, available at school, we just are making sure that students are set up for success and ready to learn for the day,” Tekell said. “So they don't have to worry about being hungry or where the next meal is. It's a reliable source of food for kids.”

Universal Meals also led to an increase in the number of school lunches served at NVUSD schools during the past academic year. Tekell said that during 2021-22, the district served more than 1.15 million lunches across its campuses. That number went up to 1.96 million last year.

As Universal Meals enters its second year, Napa’s Operative for School Food Health, which runs the district’s school food program and is known as NOSH, is planning new breakfast and lunch offerings.

NOSH tries to offer a mix of “culturally relevant” and “kids’ favorite” meals, emphasizing the importance of supporting local restaurants and growers in its selections.

The district buys local ground beef and burger patties from Marin Sun Farms, and this year will partner with Tasty Pizza in Fairfield to offer locally made slices on pizza day.

NVUSD also has sought to lessen the environmental impact of the meals served at local schools. NOSH has introduced meals using plant-based proteins and has transitioned to purchasing some meat, like hot dogs, from ranchers who use regenerative farming practices, including Richards Regenerative. Over the summer, a few lunches even featured lettuce from Shearer Elementary School’s own garden.

“We really focus on our ingredients, but also our local partnerships are really valuable to us,” Tekell said.

This year, NVUSD students can look forward to some new menu items, like cheesy egg bites and croissants, and some holiday specials, like an all-red salad bar for Valentine’s Day.

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches