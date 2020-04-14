California 'vetting' masks it's buying in $1 billion deal with company punished by Congress

Emails Ma provided to The Sacramento Bee show that the Office of Emergency Services told her office that OES, FEMA and large medical companies had vetted the company. BYD has contracts with large public transit agencies, including LA Metro, according to the email.

Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, who leads the Legislature's joint budget committee, wrote Newsom a letter Thursday giving him permission to make the payment but also raising concerns about the contract.

"Under normal circumstances, the Legislature would have had more time to deliberate an expenditure of this magnitude and would have been allowed to thoroughly vet the details of the contract," she wrote.

She acknowledged that the Newsom administration needed to act quickly while the Legislature is on recess because of the pandemic, but asked that his office provide lawmakers "the full details of the contract." She specifically requested the required quality standards, the price per mask and the production and delivery timelines in the contract.

'Extensive vetting'

Mitchell's office declined an interview request from The Bee and did not answer questions about whether the Newsom administration has provided Mitchell the information she requested.