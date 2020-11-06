California voters killed Legislature's more liberal ideas -- and gave Democrats a reality check

Californians blocked an initiative to reinstate affirmative action, which legislators sent to the ballot in June amid protests against police brutality that inspired a summer of racial reckoning.

Voters also halted a 2018 law to end cash bail, and are currently disapproving of a constitutional amendment to let 17-year-olds vote in primaries if they turn 18 by the general election.

Bob Mulholland, a longtime Democratic strategist, said the demise of some of the Democrat-championed ballot initiatives Tuesday showed what happens when party leaders listen to the loudest voices on the furthest fringes of their party — instead of the moderate voters who continue to hold a lot of sway.

"If you're in public policy," Mulholland said, "never respond to the loudest activists yelling in the room."

This year was not the first time, nor will it be the last, that Californians were allowed the deciding vote over policies enacted in the Legislature. In 2010, for example, the oil industry launched a campaign to suspend a climate change law Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger considered one of his greatest accomplishments.