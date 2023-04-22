Highway 37 drivers will be able to sound off on a possible toll designed to help transform this busy road that skirts the wetlands just south of Napa County.

The California Transportation Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday in Vallejo to explain the proposal. The session is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Library, 505 Santa Clara St., next to city hall.

Highway 37 runs for 21 miles, linking Interstate 80 in Solano County with U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County. A potential toll would apply to the 10-mile section between Mare Island in Vallejo and Sears Point.

An amount for the toll has not yet been set, Metropolitan Transportation Commission spokesperson John Goodwin said. The assumption is it would be comparable to the $7 toll for state-owned Bay Area bridges, he added.

Transportation officials want to turn Highway 37 into a causeway to deal with predicted sea level rise they say could otherwise inundate portions of the road by mid-century. But doing so could cost billions of dollars and won’t happen for years.

In the meantime, they want to spend $430 million widening the two-lane section between Mare Island and Sears Point to four lanes to help deal with traffic congestion. Each direction would have a regular lane that is tolled and a toll-free carpool lane.

Money from a toll would help pay for the two projects, though other sources would also be needed.

A toll wouldn’t take effect until the $430 million widening project is finished, possibly in 2027, if funds can be found, an MTC press release said. Also, a toll discount for low-income drivers would be initiated and bus service added.

The Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority recently applied to the transportation commission for the ability to add a Highway 37 toll. That request is prompting Monday’s hearing ahead of of a commission decision.

On Dec. 21, the BAIFA board talked about the proposed toll. Then-San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo questioned spending millions of dollars on an interim widening project that would later be superseded by a causeway.

“I think part of what we’re trying to do is, what can we deliver now while we’re still working on the long-term solution?” said Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, the BAIFA chair.

Transportation officials said Highway 37 can take more than 90 minutes to drive at night. Solano County's BAIFA representative, Jim Spering, said middle-income and low-income residents in his county who commute to jobs are affected.

“If we don’t do the interim project, we actually write off a whole generation of having quality time and all of the quality-of-life issues. It’s a very serious problem,” he said.

Commuters during public hearings have stated they're willing to pay a toll so they can make it home in time for their children’s soccer and baseball games, according to Spering.

If a $7 toll were applied to the 10-mile Highway 37 stretch between Mare Island and Sears Point, drivers could use Highways 29 and 12 in Napa County to avoid it.

But if they did take that back route through the rural Carneros area, they would be adding time to their trip. An 11.5-mile journey on Highway 37 from the Highway 29 interchange in Vallejo to Sears Point would become a 25-mile journey with its own set of traffic problems.

Highway 37 began life with a toll. The section between Vallejo and Sears Point opened on the Fourth of July in 1928 as the $800,000 Sears Point Toll Road, the Sausalito News reported at the time. A driver paid 35 cents, plus 5 cents for each passenger.

California negotiated to buy the road from the Sears Point Toll Road Co. in 1938 for $200,000, the Sausalito News reported that year. The state dropped the toll and made the road a part of the state highway system.

Monday's hearing will be livestreamed. Members of the public may participate online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89975318179 and may join by phone at 669-900-6833. The webinar ID number is 899 7531 8179.

