American Canyon has a message for the state — if you don't believe we can meet our state housing mandate, just look at the homes already being built.

Watson Ranch subdivisions are going up. Apartments are being built along Highway 29. The city must make room for 622 homes by 2031 under a California mandate and says it has 1,556 planned.

Yet the California Department of Housing and Community Development lists American Canyon as “out of compliance” for the city's required general plan housing element. The City Council approved the element for submission on Jan. 31.

American Canyon's assertion that it has plenty of home in the pipeline isn’t enough. The state wants to be convinced the houses will actually be built by 2031.

Show the city’s ability to realize housing plans, give anticipated timelines for final approvals and provide other additional information, the state agency wrote to the city.

As a result, American Canyon is attempting to convince the state that its home-building track record is for real.

“We will be sending HCD photos of recent construction actually underway, which should address their need for clarification,” city Community Development Director Brent Cooper told the Napa Valley Register in a recent email.

He speculated at a recent Planning Commission meeting that California is skeptical because of what it is experiencing with other cities.

"American Canyon is really a special place and I don't think the state understands that, but perhaps they will soon," Cooper said.

About 44% of California communities are listed as out of compliance on a state HCD website. Locally, Napa County and its five cities were all listed as noncompliant as of Friday.

Unlike many cities, American Canyon isn’t faced with the often controversial task of rezoning land for housing to meet the state mandate. With Watson Ranch, its Broadway plan for Highway 29 and Oat Hill, it has enough housing sites already.

“Fortunately in American Canyon, we are able to satisfy our regional housing needs with projects that are already approved and under construction, in some cases,” Cooper told the City Council and Planning Commission earlier this year.

The city is reaping the benefits of years of planning, with Watson Ranch proposals dating back to 2006, Cooper said.

HCD has other quibbles with American Canyon’s draft housing element. The City Council and Planning Commission are doing some cleanup work to resolve things.

For example, the agency is targeting city growth controls dating to the 1990s that tie housing construction to highway and other infrastructure improvements. That might conflict with the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, the state said.

On Tuesday, the City Council will decide whether to delete its 1990s-era growth controls instead of arguing.

Doing so would not abandon rational planning, Cooper wrote to the City Council. What is important is that city land use, mobility and other policies work together to connect growth with infrastructure.

Implementing such actions as impact fees for traffic, water and parks helps pay development-related costs. The California Environmental Quality Act plays a role in evaluating proposed development and associated infrastructure needs, he wrote.

“There are other ways the city can more appropriately manage its growth,” Cooper told the Planning Commission on March 23.