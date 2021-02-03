California was slammed for using inmates to fight wildfires. Now it's looking elsewhere

California is running short of inmates who have for decades fought the state's wildfires, as the state braces for the possibility of yet another drought and a summer of catastrophic infernos. So it may go on a firefighter hiring spree this year.

In a budget proposal, the administration of Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $143 million to fund the full- and part-time positions of 617 state employees who would make up 30 new "hand crews" to fight wildfires. The crews use digging tools and chainsaws to cut fire breaks around communities and thin overgrown forests during the offseason.

The administration requested an additional $124 million for the program over the next five years.

"At the same time that losses from wildfires continue to set new records every year, Cal Fire has seen a decrease in the number of fire crews available to respond to these emergencies," the proposal reads.

"Additionally, this decrease has resulted in a fewer number of crews available to perform critical fuel reduction work around communities and vegetation management projects for forest health."