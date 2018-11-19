This story was updated at 7:35 a..m. Pacific time, Monday, Nov. 19.
Firefighters are battling two massive California wildfires late in the fire season, including a Northern California blaze that has killed at least 77 people and destroyed more than 9,700 homes. More than 1,200 people remain missing.
In 2018, 7,778 wildfires have ravaged more than 1.8 million acres as of Friday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Here's the latest on the largest wildfires now burning in the Golden State.
Camp Fire
In Butte County in Northern California, the Camp Fire, which erupted Nov. 8, has burned 151,000 acres, killed 77 people and destroyed 11,713 homes as of Monday morning, reported the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
The blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation, swept through the foothill town of Paradise, laying waste to the community of 27,000, reported The Sacramento Bee.
Some of the dead were found in vehicles overcome by flames as they tried to flee, while others were found in burned homes, according to the publication. More than 900 people remain missing.
The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. Numerous evacuations are in effect for the wildfire, which also has destroyed 472 businesses, reported Cal Fire.
The Camp Fire has reached 66 percent containment, according to Cal Fire. Three of the 5,600 firefighters battling the blaze have been injured.
Cal Fire said it expects the Camp Fire to be fully contained by Nov. 30.
Woolsey Fire
In Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California, the Woolsey Fire, which broke out Nov. 8, has burned 96,949 acres, killed at least three people and destroyed an estimated 1,500 structures as of Mondaymorning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire, which prompted evacuations of entire communities, has reached 94percent containment, the agency reported Saturday morning. How the blaze ignited remains under investigation.
The Woolsey Fire began in Simi Valley and quickly spread in several directions to threaten Malibu and other coastal communities, jumping Highway 101 in three places, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Among the evacuees are numerous celebrities living near Malibu, including several who reported their homes have been destroyed. Among them are Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke and Neil Young.