California will receive 327,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine by mid-December. Who gets them?

Dec. 1—Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that California could receive as many as 327,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine as early as mid-December, with another round of supply anticipated three weeks later.

Newsom said he "did not want to give the specific date quite yet" for when exactly the pharmaceutical company Pfizer plans to send a shipment to California, but said it's expected before the end of the year.

"We are anticipating 327,000 doses of the vaccine, Pfizer, to come in within the next few weeks," Newsom said.

The pharmaceutical company announced last month that its vaccine was more than 90% effective, and quickly applied for emergency use soon after. Since then, states have ramped up their vaccine preparation and distribution plans.

In California, the first phase of its vaccine distribution program prioritizes health care workers at the highest risk of infection, working in both clinical and non-clinical settings.

California is home to up to 2.4 million health care workers, according to the state Department of Public Health's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee. Around 1 million work in acute care hospitals. Close to 145,000 work in nursing homes.