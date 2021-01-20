Californians owe $1 billion in water bills, facing massive shutoffs. Is relief on the way?

Water debt could lead to water shutoffs

While Governor Newsom issued an executive order in April that stopped water shutoffs during the public health emergency, water advocates like Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability warn that lawmakers must act swiftly to prevent shutoffs once the emergency order is lifted.

Michael Claiborne, an attorney with Leadership Counsel, said the threat is simple: "the moratorium will be lifted, and shutoffs will resume. And a lot of these families that have high debt now are going to lose access to water."

Families are forced to forgo food or medical services to pay the water bill, Firestone said. Residents could lose their homes. And they're at risk of the threat to health and human dignity, if the water is shut off, and potentially losing custody of their children.

Running water is a basic tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19. It's also considered a human right in the state of California. But in some places, it's really expensive.

Residents in parts of the state, including parts of the San Joaquin Valley were already cost-burdened by disproportionately high water bills even before the pandemic — with more than 50% paying more than 2% of their household income just for water by some estimates.