Californians should wear 2 masks when going out in public, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO — New state health guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday recommend that Californians wear two cloth masks or one filtered mask when going out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That’s a more rigorous safety precaution than the Newsom administration announced in June when it handed down a statewide order directing people to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

“We are encouraging people basically to double down on mask wearing, particularly in light of all what I would argue is bad information coming from at least four states in this country. We will not be walking down their path, we’re mindful of your health and our future,” Newsom said.

The new guidelines apply to cloth masks, not masks with filters, Newsom said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The remarks come as the governors of several states, including Texas and Mississippi, announced that they were lifting, or planned to lift soon, mandates to wear a mask in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom has been critical of that approach, calling it “absolutely reckless” in a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon.