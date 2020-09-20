Californians support COVID-19 restrictions and remain worried about outbreak, survey shows

"We are turning the corner in suppressing this latest increase," Newsom said last week.

A slim majority of Californians said the worst of the pandemic is behind us, while 42% said they believe the worst is yet to come. The response in California is similar to national figures, which show about 43% of American adults feel the worst is yet to come, according to a September CNN survey.

After a short phase of limited reopening at the start of the summer, California in recent months tightened restrictions on social gatherings and business operations.

The Newsom administration's latest system to track the virus categorizes counties into different colored tiers based on their levels of risk. Most California counties are in the two highest-restricted tiers, purple and red, meaning the virus remains prevalent at worrisome levels in those communities. Only 11 counties, mostly small and rural, were in the two lower-risk tiers when the survey was administered.

Viewpoints on the coronavirus pandemic tend to vary across social and economic strata, the report found.

Notably, 61% of Republicans reported wanting fewer restrictions, compared to 32% of independents and 9% of Democrats. Men are also more likely than women to think there should be fewer restrictions.

Californians with annual household incomes under $40,000 are twice as likely to be very concerned about being hospitalized with the coronavirus as those with incomes of $80,000 or more. Black and Latino Californians are more likely to be concerned than Asian and white residents.

